S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P South Korea Sovereign Inflation-Linked Bond Index

Add to My Pages

The S&P South Korea Sovereign Inflation-Linked Bond Index is a comprehensive, market value weighted index designed to track the performance of KRW-denominated inflation-linked securities publicly issued by the South Korean government for the domestic market.

Related Indices

  • S&P Denmark Sovereign Inflation-Linked Bond Index

    111.21

    -0      -0% ▼

    The S&P Denmark Sovereign Inflation-Linked Bond Index is a comprehensive, market value weighted index designed to track the performance of DKK-...

    View Index Factsheet

  • S&P U.K. Gilt Inflation-Linked Bond Index

    462.6

    0.88     0.19% ▲

    The S&P U.K. Gilt Inflation-Linked Bond Index is a comprehensive, market value weighted index designed to track the performance of GBP-denominated ...

    View Index Factsheet

  • S&P Israel Sovereign Inflation-Linked Bond Index

    212.55

    0.04     0.02% ▲

    The S&P Israel Sovereign Inflation-Linked Bond Index is a comprehensive, market value weighted index designed to track the performance of ILS-...

    View Index Factsheet

  • S&P New Zealand Sovereign Inflation-Linked Bond Index

    343.92

    1.32     0.38% ▲

    The S&P New Zealand Sovereign Inflation-Linked Bond Index is a comprehensive, market value weighted index designed to track the performance of NZD-...

    View Index Factsheet

  • S&P Canada Sovereign Inflation-Linked Bond Index

    375.03

    0.19     0.05% ▲

    The S&P Canada Sovereign Inflation-Linked Bond Index is a comprehensive, market value weighted index designed to track the performance of CAD-...

    View Index Factsheet

Index News and Announcements

More

    Resources

    • Research
    • Market Commentary
    • Education

    Index TV

    More
    Copyright © 2019 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. All rights reserved.
    Processing ...